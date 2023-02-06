Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.91 million

On February 03, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) opened at $0.58, lower -4.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.561 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for HYMC have ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 181,165. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 300,439 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 14,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 245,859 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $146,163. This insider now owns 14,947,116 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 2.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5978, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8917. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5837. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6013. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6127. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5257.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are currently 199,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,730 K according to its annual income of -88,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,760 K and its income totaled -15,850 K.