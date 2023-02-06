Investors finally get a glimpse of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) volume hitting the figure of 2.23 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.76, soaring 7.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.30 and dropped to $85.70 before settling in for the closing price of $86.44. Within the past 52 weeks, WMS’s price has moved between $79.90 and $153.36.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 17.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.50%. With a float of $64.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

In an organization with 5635 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 58,690. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of this company sold 614 shares at a rate of $95.59, taking the stock ownership to the 4,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 1,710 for $93.41, making the entire transaction worth $159,726. This insider now owns 5,214 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.4) by $0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.48% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.16. However, in the short run, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.49. Second resistance stands at $98.20. The third major resistance level sits at $103.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.00. The third support level lies at $80.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.16 billion based on 82,856K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,769 M and income totals 271,330 K. The company made 884,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 152,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.