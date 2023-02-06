Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) volume hitting the figure of 2.29 million.

On February 03, 2023, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) opened at $15.28,. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.82 and dropped to $15.175 before settling in for the closing price of $15.31. Price fluctuations for LBRT have ranged from $10.45 to $20.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 45.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $167.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3601 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +11.98, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 278,743. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 17,324 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 50,000 for $16.31, making the entire transaction worth $815,500. This insider now owns 3,137,339 shares in total.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +9.63 while generating a return on equity of 29.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to -14.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc.’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.69 in the near term. At $16.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.79. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

There are currently 182,485K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,149 M according to its annual income of 399,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,226 M and its income totaled 152,870 K.

