Investors must take note of Amesite Inc.’s (AMST) performance last week, which was 9.00%.

On February 03, 2023, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) opened at $0.3412, higher 15.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.393 and dropped to $0.325 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for AMST have ranged from $0.13 to $1.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.50% at the time writing. With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.42 million.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amesite Inc. is 31.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 6,520. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,266,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $0.23, making the entire transaction worth $4,560. This insider now owns 6,246,667 shares in total.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amesite Inc. (AMST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

The latest stats from [Amesite Inc., AMST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was inferior to 2.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Amesite Inc.’s (AMST) raw stochastic average was set at 61.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4001. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4039. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4325. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4719. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3359, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2965. The third support level lies at $0.2679 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Key Stats

There are currently 30,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -4,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 280 K and its income totaled -1,577 K.