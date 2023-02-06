Investors must take note of Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) performance last week, which was 7.10%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.40, plunging -4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $13.00 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. Within the past 52 weeks, DH’s price has moved between $9.53 and $30.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.20%. With a float of $51.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 676 employees.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Looking closely at Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 32.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.57. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.55. Second resistance stands at $13.97. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.15.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.44 billion based on 105,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 166,150 K and income totals -51,020 K. The company made 57,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.