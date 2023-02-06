Investors must take note of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) performance last week, which was -0.86%.

February 03, 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) trading session started at the price of $22.37, that was -3.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.48 and dropped to $21.86 before settling in for the closing price of $22.68. A 52-week range for EDR has been $17.42 – $33.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.20%. With a float of $184.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.28, operating margin of -1.05, and the pretax margin is -8.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 53,560. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,452 shares at a rate of $21.84, taking the stock ownership to the 31,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Global Controller and CAO sold 13,853 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $299,509. This insider now owns 67,535 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to -32.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.30 in the near term. At $22.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.46. The third support level lies at $21.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

There are 702,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.72 billion. As of now, sales total 5,078 M while income totals -328,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,221 M while its last quarter net income were -10,040 K.