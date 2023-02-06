Investors must take note of Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) performance last week, which was 20.73%.

On February 03, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.275, higher 11.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.275 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.18 to $3.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.88 million, its volume of 2.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 344.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7615, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7897. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3267 in the near term. At $0.3458, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2558. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2367.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,260 K according to its annual income of -1,080 K.