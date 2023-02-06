Investors must take note of Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) performance last week, which was -51.32%.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.47, soaring 28.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.448 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SIDU’s price has moved between $0.38 and $12.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.30%. With a float of $10.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.18 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -135.20, operating margin of -249.41, and the pretax margin is -265.92.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -265.92 while generating a return on equity of -183.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.55 million. That was better than the volume of 4.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 6.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 345.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 157.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2441. However, in the short run, Sidus Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5813. Second resistance stands at $0.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3827. The third support level lies at $0.3173 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.30 million based on 17,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,410 K and income totals -3,750 K. The company made 1,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.