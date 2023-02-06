Search
Steve Mayer
iRobot Corporation (IRBT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.99% last month.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $44.80, down -3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.81 and dropped to $42.965 before settling in for the closing price of $44.82. Over the past 52 weeks, IRBT has traded in a range of $35.41-$73.77.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.00%. With a float of $26.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.26 million.

In an organization with 1316 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.63, operating margin of +0.65, and the pretax margin is +1.81.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 28,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 730 shares at a rate of $38.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 767 for $38.88, making the entire transaction worth $29,821. This insider now owns 19,064 shares in total.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.55) by $1.2. This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -6.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iRobot Corporation’s (IRBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, iRobot Corporation’s (IRBT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.32. However, in the short run, iRobot Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.37. Second resistance stands at $45.51. The third major resistance level sits at $46.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.82. The third support level lies at $40.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.23 billion has total of 27,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,565 M in contrast with the sum of 30,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 278,190 K and last quarter income was -128,370 K.

Newsletter

 

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,081 M

Sana Meer -
On February 03, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) opened at $30.53, lower -1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) market cap hits 56.78 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock priced at $62.69, down -1.97% from the previous...
Read more

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) last year's performance of -47.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $135.80, plunging -4.50% from the previous trading day.
Read more

