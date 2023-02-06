Search
Steve Mayer
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) 20 Days SMA touches -0.87%: The odds favor the bear

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.00, plunging -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.99 and dropped to $54.28 before settling in for the closing price of $56.39. Within the past 52 weeks, JKS’s price has moved between $35.41 and $76.92.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 172.20%. With a float of $43.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31030 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.31, operating margin of +3.37, and the pretax margin is +2.67.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$1.69. This company achieved a net margin of +1.77 while generating a return on equity of 6.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 72.41% during the next five years compared to -11.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Trading Performance Indicators

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.34 in the near term. At $58.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.92.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.87 billion based on 50,124K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,407 M and income totals 113,140 K. The company made 2,744 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.

