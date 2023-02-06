KeyCorp (KEY) average volume reaches $11.39M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.85, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.24 and dropped to $19.833 before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. Within the past 52 weeks, KEY’s price has moved between $15.26 and $27.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 108.60%. With a float of $929.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.33 million.

The firm has a total of 17477 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 91,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 64,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 5,362 for $22.86, making the entire transaction worth $122,575. This insider now owns 64,874 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +23.51 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

KeyCorp (KEY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KeyCorp, KEY], we can find that recorded value of 16.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 94.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.44. The third major resistance level sits at $20.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.71 billion based on 932,970K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,130 M and income totals 1,917 M. The company made 2,366 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 394,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.