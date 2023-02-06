Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) average volume reaches $3.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $33.85, up 2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.77 and dropped to $33.81 before settling in for the closing price of $34.07. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has traded in a range of $23.38-$63.74.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 698.80%. With a float of $108.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.00 million.

The firm has a total of 35000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.83, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +6.27.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 99,967. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,413 shares at a rate of $29.29, taking the stock ownership to the 46,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.67, making the entire transaction worth $296,694. This insider now owns 60,647 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 698.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kohl’s Corporation, KSS], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.74. The third major resistance level sits at $37.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.83.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.76 billion has total of 110,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,433 M in contrast with the sum of 938,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,277 M and last quarter income was 97,000 K.