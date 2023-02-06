Last month’s performance of 11.79% for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock priced at $43.95, down -5.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.90 and dropped to $43.25 before settling in for the closing price of $46.11. DQ’s price has ranged from $32.20 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 53.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2399 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.23, a number that is poised to hit 7.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 24.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.48 in the near term. At $45.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.21. The third support level lies at $41.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.44 billion, the company has a total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,679 M while annual income is 748,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,220 M while its latest quarter income was 323,410 K.