Last month’s performance of 15.44% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is certainly impressive

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.52, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.22 and dropped to $61.36 before settling in for the closing price of $62.49. Within the past 52 weeks, SSNC’s price has moved between $45.25 and $82.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.60%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.95, operating margin of +25.03, and the pretax margin is +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 4,577,146. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 73,232 shares at a rate of $62.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for $63.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,944,902. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

The latest stats from [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.59. The third major resistance level sits at $62.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.87. The third support level lies at $60.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.74 billion based on 251,911K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,051 M and income totals 800,000 K. The company made 1,321 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 160,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

