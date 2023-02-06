Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 15.75% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) stock priced at $11.04, down -1.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.26 and dropped to $10.99 before settling in for the closing price of $11.26. SHO’s price has ranged from $9.19 to $12.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -15.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.20%. With a float of $206.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.36, operating margin of -15.23, and the pretax margin is +6.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 12. In this transaction President and CIO of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $12.35, taking the stock ownership to the 540,523 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.74 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -35.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

The latest stats from [Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., SHO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.18 million was superior to 2.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.39. The third major resistance level sits at $11.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.85. The third support level lies at $10.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.37 billion, the company has a total of 210,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 509,150 K while annual income is 34,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 244,310 K while its latest quarter income was 20,490 K.

