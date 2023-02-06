Last month’s performance of 217.68% for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is certainly impressive

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.666, soaring 25.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.6507 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Within the past 52 weeks, VVPR’s price has moved between $0.23 and $2.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 242 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

The latest stats from [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.92 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3789, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9160. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8884. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9789. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0977. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6791, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5603. The third support level lies at $0.4698 if the price breaches the second support level.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.10 million based on 23,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,450 K and income totals -21,570 K. The company made 13,617 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,446 K in sales during its previous quarter.