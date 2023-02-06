Last month’s performance of 24.53% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) stock priced at $43.58, down -1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.25 and dropped to $43.31 before settling in for the closing price of $44.25. TPX’s price has ranged from $20.03 to $44.28 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.30%. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.45, operating margin of +17.88, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 747,405. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,682 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 297,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 13,811 for $40.07, making the entire transaction worth $553,444. This insider now owns 316,670 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.68 while generating a return on equity of 158.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

The latest stats from [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was superior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.63. The third major resistance level sits at $45.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.75. The third support level lies at $42.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.57 billion, the company has a total of 170,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,931 M while annual income is 624,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,283 M while its latest quarter income was 132,700 K.