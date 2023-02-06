Last month’s performance of 5.79% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is certainly impressive

On February 03, 2023, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) opened at $0.89, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for GTE have ranged from $0.83 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 105.40% at the time writing. With a float of $337.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.31 million.

In an organization with 319 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.15, operating margin of +32.50, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 43,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 635,109 shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.0 million. That was better than the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2724. However, in the short run, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9196. Second resistance stands at $0.9398. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8796, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8598. The third support level lies at $0.8396 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are currently 368,899K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 308.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 473,720 K according to its annual income of 42,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,400 K and its income totaled 38,660 K.