Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Last month’s performance of 56.39% for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is certainly impressive

Markets

February 03, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was -3.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.985 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. A 52-week range for SOFI has been $4.24 – $13.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -149.50%. With a float of $870.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $916.76 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,378,020. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 5,658,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 225,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,033,223. This insider now owns 5,358,612 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 94.03 million. That was better than the volume of 49.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.86. Second resistance stands at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are 927,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.21 billion. As of now, sales total 1,088 M while income totals -483,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 464,170 K while its last quarter net income were -74,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Masco Corporation’s (MAS) hike of 8.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
On February 03, 2023, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) opened at $55.44, lower -2.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) kicked off at the price of $79.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) stock priced at $79.76. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) plunged -2.86 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $1.70, down -2.86% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.