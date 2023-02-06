Last month’s performance of 56.39% for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is certainly impressive

February 03, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was -3.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.985 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. A 52-week range for SOFI has been $4.24 – $13.41.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -149.50%. With a float of $870.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $916.76 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,378,020. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 5,658,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 225,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,033,223. This insider now owns 5,358,612 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 94.03 million. That was better than the volume of 49.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.86. Second resistance stands at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are 927,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.21 billion. As of now, sales total 1,088 M while income totals -483,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 464,170 K while its last quarter net income were -74,210 K.