Last month’s performance of 6.59% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is certainly impressive

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $40.29, down -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.38 and dropped to $39.48 before settling in for the closing price of $39.96. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has traded in a range of $16.07-$49.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 11.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3418 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 4.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

The latest stats from [PBF Energy Inc., PBF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.55 million was superior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.05. The third major resistance level sits at $42.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.25. The third support level lies at $37.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.57 billion has total of 122,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,253 M in contrast with the sum of 231,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,765 M and last quarter income was 1,056 M.