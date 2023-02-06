Search
Shaun Noe
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) to new highs

Company News

On February 03, 2023, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) opened at $78.98, lower -4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.22 and dropped to $76.2403 before settling in for the closing price of $80.01. Price fluctuations for CSGP have ranged from $49.00 to $85.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $406.69 million.

The firm has a total of 4742 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.78, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 288,058. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,650 shares at a rate of $78.92, taking the stock ownership to the 20,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,296 for $82.81, making the entire transaction worth $107,322. This insider now owns 36,900 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CoStar Group Inc., CSGP], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 48.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.33. The third major resistance level sits at $81.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.49.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

There are currently 406,690K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,944 M according to its annual income of 292,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 556,920 K and its income totaled 72,290 K.

