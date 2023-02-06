Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) to new highs

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $96.75, up 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.34 and dropped to $95.54 before settling in for the closing price of $96.36. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $71.46-$112.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 294.90%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 145,454. In this transaction SVP, Global Business Services of this company sold 1,713 shares at a rate of $84.91, taking the stock ownership to the 8,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 729,846 for $84.85, making the entire transaction worth $61,926,119. This insider now owns 3,321 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.66) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.02 million, its volume of 2.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.81 in the near term. At $101.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $92.21.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.38 billion has total of 325,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,173 M in contrast with the sum of 5,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,250 M and last quarter income was 570,000 K.