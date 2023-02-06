Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) to new highs

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $6.534, up 3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.07 and dropped to $6.492 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has traded in a range of $2.09-$8.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.40%. With a float of $134.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57 employees.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Looking closely at NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.11. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.18. Second resistance stands at $7.41. The third major resistance level sits at $7.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.02.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 967.37 million has total of 144,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -22,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,797 K.