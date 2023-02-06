Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) to new highs

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.32, soaring 1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.14 and dropped to $33.32 before settling in for the closing price of $33.92. Within the past 52 weeks, PENN’s price has moved between $25.49 and $51.72.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 147.80%. With a float of $154.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21973 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 4,923,867. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 163,475 shares at a rate of $30.12, taking the stock ownership to the 604,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 5,086 for $38.03, making the entire transaction worth $193,421. This insider now owns 34,663 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.04% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.34 million, its volume of 3.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.23 in the near term. At $36.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.59.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.26 billion based on 155,118K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,905 M and income totals 420,800 K. The company made 1,625 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 123,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.