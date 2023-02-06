Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) plunged -2.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 03, 2023, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) opened at $35.51, lower -2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.075 and dropped to $34.99 before settling in for the closing price of $36.10. Price fluctuations for LNC have ranged from $28.61 to $76.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 230.00% at the time writing. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.71 million.

In an organization with 10848 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 46,185. In this transaction EVP, President LFD of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $30.79, taking the stock ownership to the 20,336 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $112,230. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.38 million. That was better than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.43. However, in the short run, Lincoln National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.90. Second resistance stands at $36.53. The third major resistance level sits at $36.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.73.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

There are currently 169,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,230 M according to its annual income of 1,405 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,798 M and its income totaled -2,574 M.