LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,089 M

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock priced at $58.26, down -2.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.325 and dropped to $57.42 before settling in for the closing price of $58.73. LKQ’s price has ranged from $42.36 to $59.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.90%. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 22,127,163. In this transaction Director of this company sold 383,088 shares at a rate of $57.76, taking the stock ownership to the 4,663,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Director sold 426,758 for $58.72, making the entire transaction worth $25,059,230. This insider now owns 5,046,755 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LKQ Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

The latest stats from [LKQ Corporation, LKQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 85.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.65. The third major resistance level sits at $58.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.25.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.69 billion, the company has a total of 267,175K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,089 M while annual income is 1,091 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,104 M while its latest quarter income was 262,000 K.