LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is expecting -67.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.245, soaring 6.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.269 and dropped to $0.236 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, LGMK’s price has moved between $0.21 and $3.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.90%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.08, operating margin of -30.20, and the pretax margin is -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Looking closely at LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4544, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9624. However, in the short run, LogicMark Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2697. Second resistance stands at $0.2858. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3027. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2198. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2037.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.91 million based on 9,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,020 K and income totals -11,710 K. The company made 2,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.