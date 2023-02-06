Search
Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 107.06% last month.

February 03, 2023, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) trading session started at the price of $0.45, that was -13.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. A 52-week range for LTRY has been $0.15 – $4.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -105.40%. With a float of $35.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.28, operating margin of +14.87, and the pretax margin is -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lottery.com Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lottery.com Inc. is 30.88%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2667, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6937. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4435 in the near term. At $0.4968, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5235. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3635, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3368. The third support level lies at $0.2835 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Key Stats

There are 50,761K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.82 million. As of now, sales total 68,530 K while income totals -10,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,151 K while its last quarter net income were -15,816 K.

