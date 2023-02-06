Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) posted a 12.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.33, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.21 and dropped to $7.20 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZR’s price has moved between $3.91 and $16.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.00%. With a float of $229.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 52,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,953 shares at a rate of $6.65, taking the stock ownership to the 39,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,109 for $6.66, making the entire transaction worth $67,281. This insider now owns 55,584 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 11.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.94. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.18. Second resistance stands at $8.70. The third major resistance level sits at $9.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.16.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.79 billion based on 362,758K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,940 K and income totals -237,990 K. The company made 12,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -117,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.