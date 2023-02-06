Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $150.66, up 7.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.61 and dropped to $144.91 before settling in for the closing price of $138.73. Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has traded in a range of $106.02-$155.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.60%. With a float of $61.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4080 employees.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Manhattan Associates Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 403,156. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,650 shares at a rate of $152.13, taking the stock ownership to the 12,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s President & CEO sold 20,000 for $152.79, making the entire transaction worth $3,055,810. This insider now owns 239,023 shares in total.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manhattan Associates Inc.’s (MANH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

Looking closely at Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.00.

During the past 100 days, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s (MANH) raw stochastic average was set at 82.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.77. However, in the short run, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $157.31. Second resistance stands at $164.81. The third major resistance level sits at $171.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.91.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.66 billion has total of 62,397K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 663,640 K in contrast with the sum of 110,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 198,100 K and last quarter income was 29,670 K.