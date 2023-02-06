Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) with a beta value of 2.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.23, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.86 and dropped to $25.99 before settling in for the closing price of $26.19. Within the past 52 weeks, MRO’s price has moved between $19.42 and $33.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 165.50%. With a float of $634.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $670.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1531 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 2,913,149. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 90,588 shares at a rate of $32.16, taking the stock ownership to the 182,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 30,000 for $32.49, making the entire transaction worth $974,691. This insider now owns 886,219 shares in total.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 165.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.63% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marathon Oil Corporation, MRO], we can find that recorded value of 10.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.16. The third major resistance level sits at $27.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.63 billion based on 633,150K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,601 M and income totals 946,000 K. The company made 2,008 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 817,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.