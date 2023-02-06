Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 20 Days SMA touches -4.41%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) stock priced at $120.57, down -1.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.875 and dropped to $118.04 before settling in for the closing price of $119.90. MPC’s price has ranged from $72.75 to $136.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.90%. With a float of $449.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 946,116. In this transaction Ex VP, Refining of this company sold 7,477 shares at a rate of $126.54, taking the stock ownership to the 16,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC sold 12,053 for $121.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,466,211. This insider now owns 14,660 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $10.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.80% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.77, a number that is poised to hit 4.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Looking closely at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.71. However, in the short run, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.70. Second resistance stands at $123.21. The third major resistance level sits at $124.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.03.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.43 billion, the company has a total of 468,661K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 119,983 M while annual income is 9,738 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,787 M while its latest quarter income was 4,477 M.