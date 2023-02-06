Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.58% last month.

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) stock priced at $173.90, down -1.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.46 and dropped to $170.74 before settling in for the closing price of $175.32. MMC’s price has ranged from $143.33 to $183.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.60%. With a float of $490.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $498.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83000 employees.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 206,974. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $176.75, taking the stock ownership to the 8,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President & CEO, Guy Carpenter sold 8,694 for $172.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,498,315. This insider now owns 20,595 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.72 while generating a return on equity of 28.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.43.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $173.98 in the near term. At $176.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $177.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.64. The third support level lies at $166.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.78 billion, the company has a total of 496,009K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,720 M while annual income is 3,050 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,022 M while its latest quarter income was 466,000 K.