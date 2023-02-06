Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.35%

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock priced at $460.39, down -3.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $473.31 and dropped to $453.61 before settling in for the closing price of $473.96. MPWR’s price has ranged from $301.69 to $541.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 25.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.50%. With a float of $45.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

In an organization with 2093 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 4,404,490. In this transaction Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of this company sold 10,243 shares at a rate of $430.00, taking the stock ownership to the 251,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s Pres. of MPS Asia Operations sold 2,980 for $400.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,192,000. This insider now owns 261,920 shares in total.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.54% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 478.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.91.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $385.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $407.29. However, in the short run, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $468.54. Second resistance stands at $480.77. The third major resistance level sits at $488.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $448.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $441.37. The third support level lies at $429.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.25 billion, the company has a total of 46,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,208 M while annual income is 242,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 495,420 K while its latest quarter income was 124,340 K.