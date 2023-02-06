Newmont Corporation (NEM) is expecting 26.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $51.00, down -4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.3017 and dropped to $49.565 before settling in for the closing price of $52.43. Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has traded in a range of $37.45-$86.37.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.10%. With a float of $792.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $794.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Newmont Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 81,393. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 1,543 shares at a rate of $52.75, taking the stock ownership to the 32,404 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 11,000 for $52.75, making the entire transaction worth $580,250. This insider now owns 188,949 shares in total.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Newmont Corporation, NEM], we can find that recorded value of 7.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.98. The third major resistance level sits at $52.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.44.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.62 billion has total of 793,739K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,222 M in contrast with the sum of 1,166 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,634 M and last quarter income was 213,000 K.