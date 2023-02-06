Nikola Corporation (NKLA) kicked off at the price of $2.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock priced at $2.65, up 0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. NKLA’s price has ranged from $2.01 to $11.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.10%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $438.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 165,891. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,959,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $2.34, making the entire transaction worth $175,420. This insider now owns 1,959,917 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nikola Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.94 million, its volume of 17.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $3.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.21.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.40 billion, the company has a total of 478,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -690,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,240 K while its latest quarter income was -236,230 K.