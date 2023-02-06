No matter how cynical the overall market is American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) performance over the last week is recorded 3.59%

On February 03, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $16.85, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.22 and dropped to $16.85 before settling in for the closing price of $17.06. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $11.65 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.10% at the time writing. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 123400 employees.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,195,727. In this transaction EVP Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 74,614 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 398,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $176,806. This insider now owns 54,381 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) saw its 5-day average volume 24.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 33.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.21 in the near term. At $17.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.47.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 649,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,971 M according to its annual income of 127,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,189 M and its income totaled 803,000 K.