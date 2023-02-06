No matter how cynical the overall market is Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) performance over the last week is recorded -5.57%

February 03, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) trading session started at the price of $5.28, that was -2.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $5.215 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. A 52-week range for BSBR has been $4.69 – $7.63.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.70%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.44 billion.

In an organization with 51214 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.87 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. However, in the short run, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.31. Second resistance stands at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

There are 3,733,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.38 billion. As of now, sales total 16,787 M while income totals 2,877 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,690 M while its last quarter net income were 659,060 K.