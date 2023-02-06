Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) performance over the last week is recorded -5.57%

Top Picks

February 03, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) trading session started at the price of $5.28, that was -2.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $5.215 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. A 52-week range for BSBR has been $4.69 – $7.63.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.70%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.44 billion.

In an organization with 51214 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.87 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. However, in the short run, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.31. Second resistance stands at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

There are 3,733,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.38 billion. As of now, sales total 16,787 M while income totals 2,877 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,690 M while its last quarter net income were 659,060 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Minim Inc. (MINM) performance over the last week is recorded 17.48%

Sana Meer -
Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.25, soaring 13.87% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$1.42M in average volume shows that Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On February 03, 2023, Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) opened at $20.68, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Recent developments with Catalent Inc. (CTLT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.24 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) stock priced at $55.06, down -1.04% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.