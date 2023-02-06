No matter how cynical the overall market is, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) performance over the last week is recorded 24.45%

February 03, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) trading session started at the price of $0.741, that was 17.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.944 and dropped to $0.741 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. A 52-week range for DOMA has been $0.34 – $3.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -486.80%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2049 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Doma Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 24,387. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 33,361 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 46,028,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 29,854 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $20,928. This insider now owns 46,061,413 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -20.02 while generating a return on equity of -34.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -486.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8459. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9697 in the near term. At $1.0584, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6524. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5637.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are 328,496K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 246.43 million. As of now, sales total 558,040 K while income totals -113,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,860 K while its last quarter net income were -84,110 K.