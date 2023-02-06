No matter how cynical the overall market is, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) performance over the last week is recorded 6.11%

On February 03, 2023, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $220.002, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $227.8953 and dropped to $219.4264 before settling in for the closing price of $227.70. Price fluctuations for ENPH have ranged from $118.57 to $339.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.63 million.

The firm has a total of 2260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.12, operating margin of +15.97, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 11,902,454. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 36,327 shares at a rate of $327.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,131,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 for $326.42, making the entire transaction worth $4,896,339. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.08) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.31% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH], we can find that recorded value of 3.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.44.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $248.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $227.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $231.89. The third major resistance level sits at $235.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $218.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $214.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $210.47.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

There are currently 135,924K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,382 M according to its annual income of 145,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 634,710 K and its income totaled 114,810 K.