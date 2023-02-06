No matter how cynical the overall market is GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) performance over the last week is recorded 6.77%

On February 03, 2023, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) opened at $63.81, lower -2.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.83 and dropped to $62.76 before settling in for the closing price of $64.79. Price fluctuations for GFS have ranged from $36.81 to $79.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.40% at the time writing. With a float of $543.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $545.07 million.

In an organization with 14600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.40, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -3.80 while generating a return on equity of -3.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.63 million. That was better than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.31. However, in the short run, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.47. Second resistance stands at $65.68. The third major resistance level sits at $66.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.33.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are currently 531,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,585 M according to its annual income of -250,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,074 M and its income totaled 337,000 K.