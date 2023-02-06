No matter how cynical the overall market is, Minim Inc. (MINM) performance over the last week is recorded 17.48%

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.25, soaring 13.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2798 and dropped to $0.2362 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, MINM’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.43.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 25.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.70%. With a float of $24.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.13, operating margin of -10.62, and the pretax margin is -3.85.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Minim Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.97 while generating a return on equity of -11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

Minim Inc. (MINM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc. (MINM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Minim Inc.’s (MINM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3252. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2785 in the near term. At $0.3010, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3221. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2349, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2138. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1913.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.51 million based on 46,504K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,420 K and income totals -3,590 K. The company made 13,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.