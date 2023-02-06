No matter how cynical the overall market is PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) performance over the last week is recorded 39.09%

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) stock priced at $3.69, up 9.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. PXMD’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $0.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 76.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 498,750. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,336,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for $5.25, making the entire transaction worth $498,750. This insider now owns 7,336,745 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PaxMedica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.95. Second resistance stands at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.93.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.32 million, the company has a total of 12,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,464 K.