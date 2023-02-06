No matter how cynical the overall market is, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) performance over the last week is recorded 28.24%

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $0.72, up 47.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, SBIG has traded in a range of $0.41-$5.44.

While this was happening, with a float of $13.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.63 million.

The firm has a total of 158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SpringBig Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 66,396. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 39,775 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 69,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,184 for $1.57, making the entire transaction worth $31,743. This insider now owns 30,184 shares in total.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SpringBig Holdings Inc., SBIG], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 286.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7131, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9615. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0100.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.40 million has total of 25,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,024 K in contrast with the sum of 7,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,460 K and last quarter income was -3,060 K.