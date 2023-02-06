Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.26%

On February 03, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.137, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.137 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

In an organization with 113 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 28.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1852, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1493. However, in the short run, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1383. Second resistance stands at $0.1437. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1503. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1263, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1197. The third support level lies at $0.1143 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 35,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,310 K according to its annual income of -4,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,852 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.