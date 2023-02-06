Now that AECOM’s volume has hit 1.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $86.65, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.18 and dropped to $86.18 before settling in for the closing price of $87.10. Over the past 52 weeks, ACM has traded in a range of $60.74-$88.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.62 million.

In an organization with 50000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.78, operating margin of +5.33, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 539,986. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 6,498 shares at a rate of $83.10, taking the stock ownership to the 73,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER sold 2,800 for $83.96, making the entire transaction worth $235,088. This insider now owns 16,295 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AECOM’s (ACM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.40. However, in the short run, AECOM’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.49. Second resistance stands at $89.33. The third major resistance level sits at $90.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.49.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.10 billion has total of 138,951K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,148 M in contrast with the sum of 310,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,426 M and last quarter income was 105,620 K.