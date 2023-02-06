Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Agora Inc.’s volume has hit 0.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

February 03, 2023, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) trading session started at the price of $4.12, that was -3.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. A 52-week range for API has been $2.49 – $12.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.60%. With a float of $95.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agora Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agora Inc. (API) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 65.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.27 in the near term. At $4.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.47.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

There are 105,870K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 482.12 million. As of now, sales total 167,980 K while income totals -72,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,990 K while its last quarter net income were -27,700 K.



 



 

