Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Hecla Mining Company’s volume has hit 9.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $6.06, down -4.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Over the past 52 weeks, HL has traded in a range of $3.41-$7.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 435.70%. With a float of $562.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $606.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1650 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of +9.82, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Company is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 435.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

The latest stats from [Hecla Mining Company, HL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.34 million was inferior to 8.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 82.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.20. The third major resistance level sits at $6.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.63.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.77 billion has total of 606,271K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 807,470 K in contrast with the sum of 35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,340 K and last quarter income was -23,530 K.

