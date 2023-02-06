Search
Sana Meer
Now that Tuya Inc.’s volume has hit 0.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 03, 2023, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) opened at $2.83, lower -4.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.015 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. Price fluctuations for TUYA have ranged from $0.77 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.00% at the time writing. With a float of $380.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

The latest stats from [Tuya Inc., TUYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.39.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 499,147K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,080 K according to its annual income of -175,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,020 K and its income totaled -32,620 K.

