Now that Verb Technology Company Inc.’s volume has hit 9.09 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1951, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2085 and dropped to $0.193 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, VERB’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) saw its 5-day average volume 7.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 369.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1651, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4021. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2073 in the near term. At $0.2156, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2228. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1918, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1846. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1763.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.98 million based on 103,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,520 K and income totals -34,490 K. The company made 2,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.